Kerala school holiday on Nov 11: Check areas covered by Beemapally Uroos

Schools and other educational institutions, along with state government offices within the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation limits, will remain closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, on account of the annual Beemapally Uroos festival.

District Collector Anju K S declared the local holiday to facilitate the participation of devotees and the public in the annual celebrations at Beemapally Dargah Shareef.

The Beemapally Uroos is an important religious occasion that attracts numerous worshippers from Kerala and surrounding regions each year. It is advisable for students, guardians, and staff to be aware of this announcement and organize their schedules accordingly.

Colleges, banking establishments, and private workplaces may follow their own guidelines, so confirming with your specific organization is recommended.

Kerala holiday 2026: What will be open or closed? Schools and colleges (within Municipal Corporation limits): Closed State government offices (within Municipal Corporation limits): Closed Pre-scheduled public exams: Will be held as per schedule Banks and private offices: Check with your institution. Beemapally Uroos 2026: Is the holiday across Thiruvananthapuram district? No. The regional holiday is restricted to schools and state government offices located within the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation limits. The directive does not indicate that the day off extends throughout the whole district, meaning establishments outside the corporation's boundaries will operate normally. This holiday has been specifically declared for the Beemapally Uroos festivities. Students who are set to take upcoming public exams should be aware that the exams will proceed as planned. The local authorities have verified that the current examination timetable stays intact even with the holiday.

Why is Beemapally Uroos celebrated? Beemapally Uroos is the yearly celebration conducted at the Beemapally Dargah Sharif located in Thiruvananthapuram. This dargah is thought to be the burial site of Beema Beevi, a devout woman who arrived in Kerala from Arabia, along with her son, Syed Maheen Abubacker Shaheed. The term "Uroos" signifies the anniversary of the death of a respected saint and is marked by prayers, unique ceremonies, and community events. The festivities last for several days. Devotees from various regions come to the shrine, contributing to its recognition as a symbol of communal unity in Kerala. Significance of Beemapally Uroos 2026 Beemapally Uroos stands out as one of the most ancient and esteemed celebrations in the state's capital. Numerous individuals look for its history alongside details about the holiday, which is why this area explains it in easy language.