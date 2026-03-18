KVS admission 2026-27: Registration, eligibility, when and how to apply

KVS admission 2026-27 Admission: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has not yet officially announced the admission schedule for the 2026–27 academic session. However, going by last year’s timeline and prevailing trends, the admission process is expected to begin in March 2026.

Online applications for Class 1 and Balvatika started on March 7, 2025, after KVS formally announced the admission notification for the 2025–2026 academic year in early March. The deadline for registration was March 21, 2025.

KVS admissions 2026: What to expect this year?

The best way to prepare for the next session is to know how the admission process operated last year. For entry-level classes, the KVS admissions process is mostly done online and follows a set schedule.

The first phase, which typically opens in March, is exclusively for Balvatika (levels 1, 2, and 3) and Class 1. Beginning in April, the second phase of admissions for students in Classes 2 through 12 depends on seat availability in certain institutions. KVS admissions 2026-27: Eligibility On March 31 of the academic year, a child must be at least six years old and no older than eight. Children born on April 1st are also qualified. Age relaxation of up to two years is possible for those who fall under the Children with 'Special Needs' category. ALSO READ: Bihar Board 12th result 2026 date: Know when BSEB 12th result will be out? Class 1 admissions are decided by lottery. KVS does not administer written exams or interviews for this level. Selected applicants must present documentation at the designated school and pay the admission fee to secure their spot after the lottery results are announced.

How to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan? · Parents must go to the official portal · Enter a new registration form with their child's and their own information · After submission, a distinct registration number is created · After logging in, candidates can choose up to three Kendriya Vidyalayas of their choice, upload the necessary files, and submit the application · It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the submitted application and confirmation page. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 2026 reservation policy There is a set reservation system for each of the 40 seats in each Class 1 section. Eleven seats are set aside for OBC Non-Creamy Layer applicants, six for Scheduled Castes, three for Scheduled Tribes, and ten for the Right to Education category. Three percent of the seats are allotted to children with special needs.

ALSO READ: RBSE 10th result 2026 soon; Rajasthan board result expected by Mar 20 Additionally, admissions are prioritised according to the parents' employment type, which includes employees of the federal government, the armed forces, state governments, public sector organisations, and autonomous entities. Document required on KVS admissions 2026 (Based on 2025 requirements) · Child's recent passport-size photograph (digital copy). · Birth Certificate issued by Municipal Authorities or Registrar of Births & Deaths. · Proof of Residence (Aadhaar card, Passport, Voter ID, or Utility Bill). · EWS/BPL Certificate, if applying under the economically weaker section quota.