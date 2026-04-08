KVS Balvatika Lottery result 2026 out at kvsangathan.nic.in, know more

The Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 for the academic year 2026–2027 has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The results include admissions for both Balvatika-1 and Balvatika-3. The preliminary selection list and waiting list have been published online by schools on the admission portal and their official websites.

These lists are now accessible to parents to check their child’s admission status. In many urban Kendriya Vidyalayas, demand continues to exceed available seats, prompting KVS to rely on the lottery system to ensure a fair admission process.

KVS 2026 important dates

Online registrations for admission were conducted between March 20 and April 2. The second and third provisional lists will be released on April 16 and April 21, respectively. Offline registrations will be held from April 22 to April 26, subject to the availability of seats.

ALSO READ: Assam Class 10 Result 2026 expected on April 10: Here's what to Know The final deadline for completing admissions (except for Class 11) is June 30, 2026. Admissions for Balvatika and Classes 2 onwards will take place between April 15 and April 20. How to check the KVS Balvatika Lottery result 2026? · Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in or admission.kvs.gov.in · Click on the link for Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 · Choose the Balvatika-1 or Balvatika-3 · Select the Kendriya Vidyalaya applied for

· Open the PDF showing the selection and waiting list · Use the search option to hunt for the child’s name or application number ALSO READ: TS Inter Result 2026: How and where to check 1st & 2nd year results? · Download and save the file for later use. Documents required for KVS admission · Birth certificate · Recent photograph (up to 200 KB) · Address proof · Aadhaar card · EWS or BPL certificate, if applicable