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Home / Education / News / Maharashtra CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result announced at website

Maharashtra CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result announced at website

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 2 seat allotment result today, Aug 13 on the official website, to check their Engineering admission result

Maharashtra CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result
Maharashtra CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result
Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET CAP Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 on August 13, 2026. The CAP Round 2 allotment list 2026 link has been activated on the official website, fe2026.mahacet.org.
 
After accepting a seat, students must go to the allotted institution to receive their admission confirmation. Official details state that the institute will verify the necessary documents, upload them to the online system, and provide an admission confirmation receipt issued by the system.

What happens in case of First-Time Seat Allotment?

According to the State Cell, candidates who took part in the second round and were given a seat for the first time must self-verify their seat allocation. Additionally, these candidates must use their login account to pay the seat acceptance fee. 

Who is not eligible to participate in the next rounds?

Additionally, the counseling body declared that candidates who were assigned a seat in Round 2 based on their first three preferences (auto-freezed) would not be able to compete in later rounds unless they paid the seat acceptance fee online.

How to participate in the next round?

According to official information, candidates who have been assigned a seat other than their first three preferences and wish to modify their allotment in later rounds must claim the assigned seat in Round 2 by accepting that seat.
 
The counselling body advises these candidates to choose the "Not Freeze/Betterment" option for upgrading, and they are required to pay the seat acceptance cost.  
 
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Topics :Maharashtra boardMHC CETMaharashtra News

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

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