Maharashtra CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result announced at website

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET CAP Round 2 seat allotment result 2026 on August 13, 2026. The CAP Round 2 allotment list 2026 link has been activated on the official website, fe2026.mahacet.org.

After accepting a seat, students must go to the allotted institution to receive their admission confirmation. Official details state that the institute will verify the necessary documents, upload them to the online system, and provide an admission confirmation receipt issued by the system.

What happens in case of First-Time Seat Allotment?

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 choice locking time to be out soon According to the State Cell, candidates who took part in the second round and were given a seat for the first time must self-verify their seat allocation. Additionally, these candidates must use their login account to pay the seat acceptance fee.