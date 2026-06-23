The First Year Junior College (FYJC) Round 3 allotment list for the 2026 admission cycle was released on June 23 by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department.

On the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in, students who took part in the third round of the admissions process can now check their allotment status.

The Round 3 cut-off scores have also been released by the department. By entering their application number on the admission portal, candidates can check their allotment details.

Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 important dates

· FYJC Round 3 Allotment List Release: June 23, 2026

· FYJC Round 3 Cut-off Marks Release: June 23, 2026

· Admission Confirmation starts: June 23, 2026 · Deadline for Admission Confirmation: June 25, 2026 (till 6 PM). How to check the Maharashtra FYJC Round 3 allotment list 2026? · Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. · Press on the FYJC Round 3 Allotment link. · Fill in the application number. · Check the allotted college details. · Download and print the allotment letter for later reference. Maharashtra Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 3 admission deadline Students must complete the admissions procedure by June 25, 2026, if they received seats through the Maharashtra Centralised Admission procedure (CAP) Round 3. Candidates risk losing their assigned seat if they do not confirm their admission by the deadline.