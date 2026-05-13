Medical body FAIMA moves Supreme Court after NEET-UG 2026 cancellation

It has also called for the introduction of a “digital locking” system for question papers, a shift towards a computer-based test model, and a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the ongoing probe before the court within four weeks.

“Our main prayer to the Supreme Court is to firstly dissolve the NTA across all levels, from top to bottom. This happened in 2024 and SC formed a committee, but the NTA did not incorporate several recommendations,” said Akash Soni, national spokesperson for FAIMA, told Business Standard, adding that the NTA has not learned anything from the 2024 incident and continues to operate as before.