MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce the MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, April 7, at 11 AM. Last year, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were declared on April 5, 2025, at the same time.

The results will be available online on the official website, mbose.in. Students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number and date of birth. After downloading the result, they should carefully check all the details mentioned on the marksheet.

How to check the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official MBOSE website, such as mbose.in, mboseresults.in or megresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Press on the link for ‘Meghalaya Board Class 10 Board Result 2026.’ Step 3: Fill in the required credentials on the page that opens. Step 4: Submit the details to check your MBOSE SSLC Result 2026. Step 5: Once the result is shown, check all details carefully and save or print your scorecard for later reference. MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Meghalaya: Steps to download · Visit the Official Website at mbose.in. · Find the Result link that says, "Result" or "MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Examination Result 2026".

· Fill in your official Roll Number in the designated field. · Enter the CAPTCHA and press the "Submit" or "Get Result" button. · Your MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 provisional scorecard will be shown and downloaded for later use. Details mentioned in the Meghalaya MBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 Class 10 Scorecard · Student's name · Enrolment number · Roll number · Board name · Name of the school · School code

· Subject code and name · Marks obtained in theory and practical · Total marks obtained · Percentage obtained. MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: What if I find a discrepancy in my scorecard? Students can contact the board at 03651-232874, 232875, or 232271 for assistance. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 , candidates can also email the board at mbose_tura@rediffmail.com. If the provisional scorecard contains any mistakes, such as in the name, roll number, photograph, marks calculation, or subject details, students should immediately inform their respective schools. The institutions will then take the necessary steps to have the corrections made.