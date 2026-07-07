MP Board 5th, 8th result 2026 Date and Time: The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results for 2026 will be released today, July 7 at 2:00 PM, by the State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra), Madhya Pradesh. The official result portal, rskmp.in/result, will allow students who took the supplementary exams to view their results, after the link activates.

Through the same platform, teachers and school administrators will have access to student-wise results for their own schools in addition to students and parents. To prevent last-minute delays when checking their results, candidates are encouraged to have their roll number and other necessary credentials on hand.

How to check the MP Board 5th and 8th class Supplementary results? · To check the result, visit the official website rskmp.in. · Now, press the result section on the homepage of the website. · After this, click on the RSKMP Board 5th 8th Re-Exam Result 2026 link. · After pressing the link, fill in the login details. · After filling in the login details, the result will display on the screen. Details mentioned in the MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 All students are encouraged to review the information provided in the marksheet, including roll number, student name, subject name, subject-specific exam scores, and pass/fail status, as soon as the results are made public.