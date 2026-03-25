MP Board 5th 8th result 2026 Time: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) will release the results of the Class 5 and Class 8 exams today, March 25. The official website, rskmp.in, will provide students who took the 2026 exams access to their results. Earlier expected to be released at 11:30 a.m. today, the MPBSE results are now set to be out at 1:30 pm.

On February 20, the MP board exams for Classes 5 and 8 began. The Class 8 RSKMP exams were conducted until February 28, while the Class 5 exams ran until February 26. Both tests were administered in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

MP Board 5th 8th Result 2026: How to check Class 5, 8 results when out? · Visit the official website at rskmp.in. · Open the 5th or 8th class result link, as needed. · Fill in your login details. · Send and download your result. More about the MP 5th 8th result 2026 According to data shared by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh, 1,10,615 schools appeared for the exams this year. These include students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 private schools, and 525 madrasas. Separate question papers were prepared for language subjects as per the NCERT syllabus.