Home / Education / News / MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 out at esb.mp.gov.in; know how to download

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 out at esb.mp.gov.in; know how to download

MPESB has issued the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 for 507 Subedar and Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates can now download the hall ticket from esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 out
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 out. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 2:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) issued the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on October 24, 2026. This is for the first-phase preliminary written exam for the 507 Subedar and Sub-Inspector vacancies. The exam will be held on October 28, 2026, at various centres state-wise.
 
Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded by filling in your application number, date of birth, and verification details.

Steps to download MP SI Admit Card 2026?

·        Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
 
·        On the homepage, open the Admit Card link.
 
·        Press on “Test Admit Card – Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test 2026”.
 
·        Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth.
 
·        Enter the captcha/verification details and submit.
 
·        Review all the details on the screen and download the admit card.
 
·        Take a clear printout for exam day. 

Details mentioned on MP SI Admit Card 2026

·        Candidate’s name
 
·        Roll number and application number
 
·        Date of birth
 
·        Photograph and signature
 
·        Examination name
 
·        Exam date and shift
 
·        Reporting time and entry instructions
 
·        Exam centre name and complete address
 
·        Important exam day instructions. 

MP Police SI Exam timetable 2026

The exam date and shift times should be known to candidates well in advance of the exam. This facilitates their travel planning and timely arrival at the centre.
 
The first-phase preliminary written exam for the Subedar/Sub-Inspector recruitment will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, according to the official announcement issued by MPESB.
 
It will take place in two shifts at various locations throughout the state. The table below provides the shift-wise timings.  
ParticularsShift 1 (Morning)Shift 2 (Afternoon)
Exam NameSubedar / SI Selection Test 2026Subedar / SI Selection Test 2026
Written Examination Date28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards
Reporting & Entry Window8:00 AM to 9:00 AM1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
Instruction Reading Time9:50 AM to 10:00 AM (10 Minutes)2:50 PM to 3:00 PM (10 Minutes)
Exam Duration (Marking Answers)10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins)3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins) 
 
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Board extends Class 9, 11 registration deadline for 2028 exams

NEET PG seat allotment result 2026 for Round 1 tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

ICAI to announce CA intermediate September 2026 results out; how to check

CBSE LOC 2027 deadline today: Check late fee, dates and key guidelines

Premium

Tamil Nadu to Assam: 5 states on govt radar for new university townships

Topics :Madhya PradeshAdmit CardEntrance Exams

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBank holiday todayStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayShriram Finance ShareGold Silver PriceApollo Micro Systems share priceInfosys shares

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

Next Story