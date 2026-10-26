The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) issued the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on October 24, 2026. This is for the first-phase preliminary written exam for the 507 Subedar and Sub-Inspector vacancies. The exam will be held on October 28, 2026, at various centres state-wise.
Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded by filling in your application number, date of birth, and verification details.
Steps to download MP SI Admit Card 2026?
· Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
· On the homepage, open the Admit Card link.
· Press on “Test Admit Card – Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test 2026”.
· Fill in your Application Number and Date of Birth.
· Enter the captcha/verification details and submit.
· Review all the details on the screen and download the admit card.