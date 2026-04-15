The MPBSE released the Class 10 and 12 board exam results today at 11 am. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) High School and Higher Secondary results.

Students can also access the MP Board results on the IE Education portal. To download their scorecards, they need to enter their roll number and other required login details on the official result website.

MPBSE Board 10th 12th exam 2026 date and time

According to the revised timetable, the MP Board Class 10 exams were held from February 13 to March 6, 2026, with the Hindi exam rescheduled from February 11 to March 6.

The Class 12 exams were conducted between February 7 and March 7, from 9 am to 12 pm, with Hindi, Urdu, and Marathi papers rescheduled. Practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 were held at designated centres between February 10 and March 10. MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026: How to check? · Visit the website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in · Press on the respective result link (10th or 12th) · Fill in your Roll Number and Application Number · Click on the ‘Submit’ button

· Your marksheet will appear on screen — download and save it. How to check the MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 via mobile phone? · MPBSE provides an SMS-based result check facility. For Class 10 results: type MPBSE10 [Roll Number] and send to 56263. For Class 12 results: type MPBSE12 [Roll Number] and send to 56263. ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: DigiLocker issues notification to check scores · Students can also view results via the MPBSE Mobile App or the MP Mobile App, both available on the Google Play Store. Post downloading, choose ‘Know Your Result’, and fill in your roll number and application number to access your scorecard.

Details mentioned on the marksheeet The MPBSE result will have the details on the marksheet like: - The student’s full name - Roll number - Father’s/Mother’s name - School name - Subject-wise marks, total marks - Overall percentage - Division (First/Second/Third) - Pass/fail status. MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 - Passing Marks Class 12: For non-practical subjects, 20 marks are allotted for internal assessment and 80 marks for theory. For practical subjects like science, theory carries 70 marks and practicals 30 marks. Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each component separately. Class 10: To pass, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Internal assessment and project work carry 25 marks, while the theory component carries 75 marks. Students must pass both components separately.