Mumbai University postpones all exams amid heavy rain, check new dates

In response to the India Meteorological Department's ( IMD ) warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and an orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding areas, Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026.

As the city continues to experience severe monsoon conditions, the institution stated that the decision was made to guarantee the safety of students, instructors, and exam personnel. The university's official website will soon include an updated exam schedule.

IMD on Mumbai exam postponement

The university announced in an official circular on July 5, 2026, that all exams scheduled for July 6, 2026, have been postponed due to the IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall in many places.