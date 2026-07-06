Mumbai University postpones all exams amid heavy rain, check new dates

In response to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and an orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding areas, Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026.
As the city continues to experience severe monsoon conditions, the institution stated that the decision was made to guarantee the safety of students, instructors, and exam personnel. The university's official website will soon include an updated exam schedule.
IMD on Mumbai exam postponement
The university announced in an official circular on July 5, 2026, that all exams scheduled for July 6, 2026, have been postponed due to the IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall in many places.
According to the notice, the decision was reached after taking into account the inconvenience and safety of students who might experience travel difficulties due to bad weather, traffic jams, and waterlogging.
Authorities have advised locals to avoid needless travel and follow official recommendations as the weather is predicted to continue to be difficult.
More about the Mumbai exam schedule 2026
The university notified students that the updated exam timetable will be posted on its official website shortly. Applicants are urged to stay away from unreliable sources of information and to frequently check the university portal for new information.
Mumbai University has asked all relevant departments, students, and connected colleges to be aware of the updated arrangements. Before releasing the new exam dates, the university stated that it will keep an eye on the weather.
Thousands of students who were supposed to take exams on Monday are anticipated to be relieved by Mumbai University's decision. For the updated exam schedule and any further exam-related information, candidates should continue to monitor the university's official website.