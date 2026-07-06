Home / Education / News / Mumbai University postpones all exams amid heavy rain, check new dates

Mumbai University postpones all exams amid heavy rain, check new dates

Mumbai University has postponed all exam dates for today, July 6, after heavy rainfall and the IMD's warning. Revised exam dates will be out soon, the university's official website said

Mumbai rains
Mumbai rains updates: Mumbai University postpones all exams amid heavy rain
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 3:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
In response to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning of heavy rains, strong winds, and an orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding areas, Mumbai University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday, July 6, 2026.
 
As the city continues to experience severe monsoon conditions, the institution stated that the decision was made to guarantee the safety of students, instructors, and exam personnel. The university's official website will soon include an updated exam schedule.

IMD on Mumbai exam postponement

The university announced in an official circular on July 5, 2026, that all exams scheduled for July 6, 2026, have been postponed due to the IMD's prediction of heavy rainfall in many places.
 
According to the notice, the decision was reached after taking into account the inconvenience and safety of students who might experience travel difficulties due to bad weather, traffic jams, and waterlogging.
 
Authorities have advised locals to avoid needless travel and follow official recommendations as the weather is predicted to continue to be difficult.   

More about the Mumbai exam schedule 2026

The university notified students that the updated exam timetable will be posted on its official website shortly. Applicants are urged to stay away from unreliable sources of information and to frequently check the university portal for new information.
 
Mumbai University has asked all relevant departments, students, and connected colleges to be aware of the updated arrangements. Before releasing the new exam dates, the university stated that it will keep an eye on the weather.   

Next on the Mumbai exam schedule 2026

Thousands of students who were supposed to take exams on Monday are anticipated to be relieved by Mumbai University's decision. For the updated exam schedule and any further exam-related information, candidates should continue to monitor the university's official website. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KCET 2026 mock seat allotment link out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Delhi University gets 142,700 UG registrations for 2026-27 admissions

Premium

ESIC plans to build own medical education system with new university

Yogesh Singh re-appointed as DU vice chancellor, first to get two terms

MHT CET CAP 2026 registration starts till July 12; step-by-step process

Topics :Mumbai trafficMumbai rainsMumbai

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story