India is observing National Education Day on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the country's first Education Minister after Independence.

This occasion underscores the significance of education, equal access to learning, literacy, critical thinking, and advancing educational facilities throughout the nation. Each year, National Education Day is marked on November 11.

The Government of India declared the observance in 2008, with the inaugural National Education Day taking place on November 11 of that same year.

National Education Day 2026 Date

National Education Day 2026 is set to be celebrated on November 11, 2026. This occasion commemorates the birth of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was born on November 11, 1888.

Azad was the inaugural Education Minister of independent India, holding the position from 1947 until he passed away in 1958, and he significantly contributed to shaping the nation’s educational framework during its early stages. National Education Day History The origins of National Education Day are intricately linked to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and his aspirations for education in an independent India. Born in Mecca in the year 1888, Azad emerged as a distinguished scholar, journalist, and activist in the fight for independence. He became one of the prominent leaders in India’s struggle for freedom and held the position of Congress president. After India’s independence in 1947, Azad took on the role of the nation’s first Education Minister. During his time in office, he was vocal in establishing significant institutions such as the University Grants Commission and IIT Kharagpur, along with various national cultural academies.

ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2027: Class 10, 12 datesheet released, check key dates In 1953, the University Grants Commission was officially launched by Azad and subsequently gained legal recognition through the UGC Act in 1956. Established in 1951, IIT Kharagpur represented a key advancement in the progression of technical education within India. Significance of National Education Day 2026 National Education Day serves as more than just a commemoration of a notable person from history. It presents a chance to contemplate the significance of education in fostering an educated, capable, and inclusive community. Maulana Azad championed the idea of free and mandatory education for youngsters and promoted the growth of education for girls, vocational training, agricultural studies, and technical training.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education has emphasized the wider significance of delivering quality education and necessary skills to youth, enabling them to play a role in India's future progress. Education Day 2026 wishes and quotes by Maulana Azad Education is the light that guides us through the darkness. On National Education Day, may we all strive to learn, grow, and inspire others. “I am proud of being an Indian. I am a part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality.” Happy National Education Day! Let’s celebrate the power of knowledge and the endless possibilities it brings to our lives. On this special day, may education continue to be the bridge to a brighter future for every child and every dream.