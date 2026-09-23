NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: How to Download the Provisional Answer Key?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( NEET ) Postgraduate (PG) answer key 2026 is anticipated to be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shortly on its official website, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

The medical board is scheduled to release the NEET PG 2026 results by September 30, 2026, according to the official test schedule. However, the NEET answer key and the candidates' response sheets will be uploaded by the NBEMS prior to the final result being made public.

How to download NEET PG 2026 Answer Key?

The board will activate the NEET PG answer pdf download link online. Candidates can follow the process given below to download the answer key online.

· Go to the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. · View the public notice section for the answer key link. · Click on the NBEMS NEET PG answer key link. · The answer key will be shown on the screen. How to check the NEET PG 2026 Response Sheet? · Go to the NEBMS website, natboard.edu.in. · Click on the NEET PG 2026 link · Now click on the login link · Enter user ID and password. · The candidate dashboard will appear. · Click on the response sheet link to view your marked responses.

Inside the NEET PG 2026 answer key On August 30, the NBEMS administered the NEET Postgraduate exam to around 2.6 lakh applicants. Additionally, applicants impacted by technical difficulties at Jaipur centres took a retake on September 5. To determine their score, candidates must adhere to the NEET PG grading scheme. In NEET PG, each question is worth 4 marks. Incorrect responses are marked negatively. NEET PG 2026: What happens after the NEET PG result? Candidates will proceed to the counselling and admission stage for postgraduate medical courses after the NEET PG results are announced. ALSO READ: CBSE LOC submission for Class 10, 12 board exams 2027 begins on Sept 24 For MD, MS, and other covered postgraduate programs, eligibility and participation in the relevant counselling process will depend on the NEET PG result and merit standing. The applicable counselling authority and seat category will determine the precise seat distribution procedure.