NEET PG 2026 result out at natboard.edu.in: Know steps to check scorecard

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026 results have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). In order to be admitted to several postgraduate medical programs for the 2026–2027 academic year, the exam was held on August 30.

On August 30, 2, 63,544 students participated the NEET -PG 2026 exam. Furthermore, 2,416 candidates showed up for the re-examination that took place in Jaipur on September 5. On the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, candidates who took the exam can view their NEET-PG 2026 result and rank.

How to check the NEET PG Result 2026?

· Visit the official portal of the National Board of Examinations available at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

· Search for and click the NEET-PG examination link displayed on the home page of the portal. · Access the Result of NEET-PG 2026 notification link to get to know the merit list PDF or candidate portal. · Fill in your User ID / Application Number and Password in the respective fields of the login box. · Send your details to see the personalized scorecard including your total score, percentile, and All India Rank. ALSO READ: Telangana to close schools, colleges tomorrow for Ganesh idol immersion · Download the PDF version of the scorecard and take a printout of the same. Details Mentioned in the NEET PG Result 2026 · Candidate's Name

· Roll Number & Application ID · Category & Sub-Category · Date of Birth & Gender · Total Marks Obtained · Percentile Score · NEET PG Qualifying Cut-off Percentile · Qualifying Status. NEET PG Result 2026 cut-offs The All India Ranks (AIR) of each category's exam takers, as well as the overall merit list of scores, have been made available by the board. To be eligible for counselling, one must achieve the qualifying percentile, which is 50th for general, 40th for SC/ST/OBC, and 45th for UR-PwD applicants. Candidates must check in to the candidate portal using their registration ID and password in order to download the scorecard. An essential piece of paperwork in the admissions process is the individual score card.