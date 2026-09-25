NEET PG 2026 toppers list out: AIR 1 scores 641 marks; check the list here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2026 result, with the candidate securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 scoring 641 marks out of 720.

The NEET PG 2026 result was declared on September 24. Candidates can check their scores and ranks through the official NBEMS websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The result includes candidates’ raw scores and All India Ranks. The top 20 candidates scored between 614 and 641 marks, according to the merit list released by NBEMS.

A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the examination conducted on August 30, while 2,416 candidates took the re-examination in Jaipur, according to NBEMS.

How to check NEET PG 2026 Scorecard and Merit Rank? · Open natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in in your web browser. · Click on the NEET-PG tab under the entrance examinations section. · Click on the notice titled "Declaration of Result: NEET-PG 2026". · Find your Roll Number in the master merit list PDF or log in to the applicant portal using your User ID and Password. · Download and print your individual scorecard (available on or before 01 October 2026) for verification during seat allotment. NEET PG 2026 Toppers List Out NBEMS finished the raw score processing and tie-breaking computations after the nationwide exam on August 30, 2026, and the re-examination in Jaipur on September 5, 2026, because of local technical difficulties.

With an exceptional score of 641 out of 720, the top-performing candidate (Roll Number 26661005596) achieved All India Rank (AIR) 1. The top 20 rankers' total scores varied from 614 to 641 marks. NEET PG 2026 Toppers List Overview Merit-based admissions to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Diplomate of National Board (DNB Direct 6-Year), and PG Diploma programs in government, deemed, and private medical colleges in India are determined by the medical postgraduate entrance test. Rank Application Sequence Number Roll Number Score 1 PG26100116 26661005596 641 2 PG26045741 26661233782 633 3 PG26098480 26661025642 626 4 PG26206618 26661240508 625 5 PG26061731 26661201733 625 6 PG26013039 26661175701 625 7 PG26108345 26661235346 625 8 PG26062259 26661126292 621 9 PG26144638 26661083210 620 10 PG26160298 26661198378 620 11 PG26178417 26661175751 620 12 PG26174384 26661061693 619 13 PG26067399 26661191277 618 14 PG26015218 26661199937 617 15 PG26178915 26661154684 616 16 PG26028341 26661040738 616 17 PG26204882 26661128416 616 18 PG26073372 26661039989 616 19 PG26276254 26661063786 615 20 PG26103419 26661093533 614 Candidates should be aware that the qualifying cut-off is merely the minimal requirement for eligibility. The applicable counselling process, merit lists, eligibility requirements, reservation policies, and other admission criteria will determine the final admissions procedure and seat distribution.

Official NEET PG 2026 Toppers List (Top 20 Merit Rankers) NEET PG 2026 scorecard and answer key On or before October 1, 2026, the NEET PG 2026 scorecard and final answer key will be made available on the official NBEMS website. For updates on the scoring, answer key, and ensuing admissions procedure, candidates should visit the NBEMS website. Subject to the relevant counselling and eligibility restrictions, the NEET PG result will be utilised for admission to postgraduate medical programs. NEET PG 2026 exam date and Jaipur re-examination On August 30, 2026, the NEET PG 2026 exam was administered. However, an internal power outage prevented candidates assigned to the iON Digital Zone (iDZ) in Sitapura, Jaipur, from finishing the exam.