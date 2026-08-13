NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC Round 1 choice locking time to be out soon

The NEET UG 2026 counselling process is underway, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) set to activate the Round 1 choice-locking facility soon. The academic session for undergraduate medical courses is scheduled to begin on September 8.

“Choice locking has not started yet; however, the time for choice locking will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with MCC website,” the committee said.

When will MCC declare the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 choice locking time?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said the first round of counselling for the All India Quota, deemed and central universities will be conducted from August 4 to August 17. The deadline for joining allotted institutions is August 22, while verification of joined candidates will be completed on August 23.

The 1st Round of State Quota Counselling will be conducted between August 13 and 22. The verification of joined candidates will be done on August 29, a day after the joining deadline, the NTA stated. Similarly, the second round of counseling for the All India Quota will take place from August 24 to September 2. The State Quota Counseling Second Round will take place from August 31 to September 8. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2026: Theme, history and what to expect on August 15 The NTA stated that the deadline for enrolling in both State Counseling and All India Quota will be October 10 after the third round and stray vacancy filling. According to the statement, the UG course academic session will begin on September 8.

NEET UG counselling 2026 Eligibility Eligible candidates can apply for the NEET UG counselling process at https://mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/. Meanwhile, under 85% Delhi Quota, the Counselling Committee has released the Supplementary List of eligible candidates under CW Category for admission to UG Medical Courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) 2026-2027. Do not put off registering, locking your selections, and taking a printout until the last minute. Before locking your submitted choices, please review them since once you do, they cannot be changed, even if you made a mistake. You may be assigned a seat you never wanted as a result. Please be aware that even MCC is unable to unlock locked choices.