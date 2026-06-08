NEET UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip out at neet.nta.nic.in, know more

For applicants taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) retest in 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advance notice of the examination city slip on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to verify the designated exam city.

In a notice shared on social media, the NTA mentioned, "NEET-UG 2026 City Intimation Slip is now LIVE. Candidates can now check their allotted examination city for NEET-UG 2026. Log in with your Application Number and password to view and download your slip."

How to download the NEET UG 2026 exam city slip?

· Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

· Press on the 'Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET (UG) 2026' link. · Fill in your application number and password. · Submit the details and check the allotted exam city. ALSO READ: House panel looking into NEET, OSM issues seeks answers from NTA, CBSE · Download and save the slip for later use. Difference between the NEET UG 2026 exam city slip and the admit card? The advance city intimation slip is simply intended to notify applicants of the city where their exam centre would be located, according to the NTA notification. It cannot be used as a legitimate document to gain access to the exam room because it is not an admit card.

When the exam date approaches, the NEET UG 2026 admit card will be made available separately. For latest information and updates, candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official website. ALSO READ: MHT CET 2026 result date: When will PCM, PCB scorecards be released? Candidates can plan their trip and lodging ahead of time by using the city notification slip. However, only the admit card will contain information like the precise site of the exam-day facility, the time for reporting, and directions for exam day. About NEET UG 2026 exam The date of the NEET UG 2026 re-test is June 21. The exam was postponed after claims of a paper leak led to the cancellation of the previous exam, which was held on May 3.