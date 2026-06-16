In a bid to curb misinformation and strengthen the integrity of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) launched a dedicated online complaint portal for students and the general public to report suspicious activities related to the exam.

The move comes ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-exam scheduled for June 21, amid concerns over the circulation of false claims and rumours on social media and messaging platforms.

Officials advised candidates to be wary of misleading posts and messages spreading on social media and messaging platforms ahead of the re-exam.

How will the 'Complaint Portal' work?

The NTA claims the portal's purpose is to gather information regarding any suspicious activity related to the test. Students, parents, and the general public can use it to report allegations of paper leaks, illegal access to exam questions, efforts at impersonation, or any other misleading information.