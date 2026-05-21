NEET UG re-exam 2026: NTA fee refund portal goes live, guidelines issued

NEET refund process 2026 date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released fresh clarifications for candidates set to appear in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and announced that the portal for fee refunds will go live today.

The agency's detailed FAQ document was released weeks after the original NEET UG exam, held on May 3, 2026, was cancelled. According to the revised timeline shared by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and NTA, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam will now be conducted on June 21, 2026 (Sunday).

Usually, the NEET exam is conducted for three hours, but this time the Education Minister declared that all aspirants will receive 15 extra minutes for the June 21 exam, running from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Inside the NTA NEET UG 2026 re-exams Thirteen languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Kannada, and Odia—will continue to be used for the exam. The NTA emphasised that the extra 15 minutes are set aside for paperwork, verification, and other pre-examination procedures before the paper starts, aiming to allay students' concerns about the exam's duration. ALSO READ: Govt asks social media firms to curb NEET-UG misinformation networks Additionally, the government made it clear that candidates would not be required to pay an extra fee to retake the exam. Official statement on the NTA NEET UG 2026 re-exams The testing organisation further confirmed that the retest would not require a new application procedure. They mentioned, “Fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources.”

The notification added, “The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied.” More about the NEET UG 2026 re-exams Questions on preferred languages and exam cities were also answered by the NTA. The agency states that the examination method chosen during the first application process is final and cannot be altered at this time. ALSO READ: Pradhan reviews NEET-UG re-exam preparations amid security concerns In response to student complaints that some city alternatives were unavailable, the NTA clarified that the problem relates to language availability. According to the agency, certain exam formats are only available in the states and cities listed in the NEET UG 2026 Information Bulletin.