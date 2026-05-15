NEET-UG re-exam: High-level meeting held at Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

A high-level meeting was held at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for the fresh conduct of NEET (UG) examination, official sources said.

Held late on Thursday evening, the meeting involved detailed discussions on various aspects related to the conduct of the medical entrance exam, they said.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Higher Education) Vineet Joshi, Secretary (School Education) Sanjay Kumar, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh, CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, and the commissioners of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with other senior officials.

This comes after the NTA on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. The cancellation of the exam has left over 2.2 million medical aspirants in a state of uncertainty. The fresh dates have not yet been announced. However, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh had said that the schedule for the re-examination of cancelled NEET-UG 2026 will be announced within the "next seven to 10 days". On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured the custody of five persons arrested in the NEET-UG exam leak case and apprehended two more suspects, as officials said the agency is also looking into the possible role of any insider in the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the irregularities.