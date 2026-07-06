NEET UG Re-test 2026: NTA urges candidates to update their bank details

Only 8,29,510 candidates have updated or verified their bank account data on the official portal so far, according to a significant update on NEET UG 2026 refunds released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The agency warned that many eligible applicants who do not complete the process by the deadline risk losing their refund. The NEET UG 2026 reimbursement bank account data must be updated by July 7, 2026, at 11:50 p.m.

NTA NEET UG Re-test 2026 bank updates

It is recommended that candidates who have not yet confirmed or submitted their banking details go to the official NEET portal and finish the process right away.