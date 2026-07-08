NEET UG result 2026 soon: Check India's top 10 NIRF-ranked medical colleges

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 result by July 20. Once declared, candidates can check their scores on the official NEET website using their login credentials.

The medical board will begin NEET counselling for the 2026 academic year shortly after the NEET UG 2026 results. One of the most anticipated medical admission exams in India is once again in the spotlight as the result release date approaches.

ALSO READ: UGC NET 2026 answer key to be out soon; check steps to raise objection As candidates prepare for counselling, here is a look at India’s top 10 medical institutions, based on the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 medical colleges · All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi · Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh · Christian Medical College, Vellore · Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi · National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore · Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry · Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow · King George's Medical University, Lucknow