NEET-UG to be conducted in CBT mode from 2027: NTA to Supreme Court

The National Testing Agency on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is all set to conduct NEET-UG in the computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year instead of the pen and paper mode after consulting the Centre.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), made the statement before the apex court, which is hearing a batch of petitions related to the sensational paper "leak" this year that led to the cancellation of the May 3 exam.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, the NTA said a high-level committee of experts (HLCE) has recommended transition of NEET-UG to the CBT mode.