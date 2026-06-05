The results of the 2026 public exams for Senior Secondary (Class 12) have been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Examinees can view their results on results.nios.ac.in, the official website.

The major April/May 2026 session of the NIOS Class 12 (Senior Secondary) theory exams took place between April 10, 2026, and May 6, 2026. The practical exams took place earlier, from March 17 to April 1, 2026.

NIOS Class 12 result 2026: How to check scorecards?

· Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in

· Press on the “Public Examination Result 2026” or “Senior Secondary Result” link on the homepage

· Fill in your enrollment number · Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen · Press on “Submit” · Your NIOS Class 12 Result 2026 will be showcased on the screen ALSO READ: CBSE foils cyberattack on revaluation portal; 3.8 mn attack packets found · Download the marksheet and keep a printout for later use. How to apply for NIOS 12th Result Correction 2026? Step 1: Log in to the student dashboard at sdmis.nios.ac.in Step 2: Select the subject you want to apply for correction.

Step 3: Choose the important correction type, such as practical marks not included, Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) marks missing, Transfer of Credit (TOC) marks missing, and marked “ABSENT" in theory despite showing up. Step 4: Pick a payment gateway and pay the needed processing fee (each correction type is charged individually). ALSO READ: DU NCWEB PG admissions 2026 via CUET PG; Delhi women can apply, know more Step 5: Save the payment receipt. What should students do next after the NIOS 12th Result Correction 2026? Students should carefully check all information on the marksheet, including their name, subject codes, and grades earned, after obtaining their results.