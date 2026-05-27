How a 19-year-old student exposed flaws in CBSE's On-Screen Marking portal

Back in February, when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal for Class 12 board examinations, 19-year-old Nisarga Adhikary began examining the platform out of curiosity. Within 30 minutes, he identified multiple security vulnerabilities in the system.

According to Adhikary, a cybersecurity researcher, the flaws were serious enough to potentially allow individuals with basic technical knowledge to impersonate examiners, reset passwords, and, in extreme cases, manipulate student marks on a national scale.

The claims have triggered scrutiny of CBSE’s OSM system, which was already facing concerns over reported discrepancies in marks and evaluation records. Several students alleged that scanned answer sheets did not fully match their submitted copies, while others raised issues such as handwriting mismatches and missing pages.

Adhikary had flagged the concerns three months ago, but they largely remained confined to niche cybersecurity discussions until the claims went viral on X on May 25. What is the OSM system? The CBSE introduced the On-Screen Marking system (OSM) for Class 12 board examinations from 2026. Under this system, answer sheets are scanned and evaluated digitally instead of being assessed physically. The board has said the process is designed to reduce manual intervention and minimise human error in evaluation. According to Adhikary, the platform is developed by Coempt EduTeck Pvt Ltd and uses the OnMark system, which is also deployed by other educational institutions.

How the vulnerabilities were discovered Adhikary said the issues were not immediately visible on the surface. While the login interface appeared standard, requiring a user ID, school code, password and OTP verification, he focused on the underlying code structure. In a detailed blog post on his website, he claimed that deeper inspection revealed a series of serious flaws. One of the most critical flaws, according to him, was a hardcoded “master password” embedded in the frontend code, which allegedly allowed OTP verification to be bypassed entirely. He also claimed OTP validation was handled on the client side rather than being securely processed on the server, making it vulnerable to manipulation.

He further alleged that several internal application routes lacked proper access controls, potentially allowing unauthorised access to dashboards and evaluator data. Another reported issue involved the password reset system, which, he claimed, allowed changes without proper verification of the existing password. He also pointed out a security flaw called Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR), where the system allegedly did not properly verify whether a user was authorised to access specific data. In simple terms, the application was reportedly relying on user-supplied identifiers like account or user IDs without strong checks on the server side. This meant that if someone changed those IDs in a request, the system might still show or allow access to another user’s account or related information.

Screen shot of Nisarga Adhikary blog post (Image source: Nisarga Adhikary's website) He said the combination of these issues posed a serious risk to the integrity of the evaluation system. Issue flagged to CERT-In Adhikary said he reported the vulnerabilities in February to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), along with detailed documentation and a screen recording. He said CERT-In initially sought additional details, which he provided. However, despite follow-ups, most of the vulnerabilities allegedly remained unpatched for months. CBSE denies breach claims As the controversy escalated, CBSE issued a clarification rejecting claims that its live evaluation portal had been compromised.

The board said screenshots and URLs shared by Adhikary related to a “testing site” containing sample data used for internal review. It maintained that no actual student evaluation data or marks were stored on the platform. “The Board emphasises that no security breaches have come to light on the portal deployed for the actual evaluation work,” CBSE said. However, on May 26, Adhikary disputed the clarification and posted video evidence on X, claiming that the exposed master password could still allow unauthorised access to systems containing production data. He also alleged that several vulnerabilities remained active despite being reported earlier, and said independent researchers had verified the same master password across additional OnMark subdomains.