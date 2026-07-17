The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 16 declared the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and allied undergraduate programmes.

The qualified candidates can view and download their results on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was administered on June 21 at 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities, and about 20 lakh students took part. 13 languages were used for the admission exam. On June 21, 2026, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination was formally held.

About NEET UG Result 2026 toppers

As per the NTA, 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above out of 720; 19 candidates got over 700 marks. The highest score of 715 marks was jointly obtained by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, the official data indicated.

Candidate Name AIR Rank Aryan Gupta 1 Panshul Bansal 2 Uplakshya Goyal 3 Ayush Bhalotia 4 Kudale Shravani Krishna 5 Riya Ranjan 6 Aryan Dubey 7 Geetansh Sarin 8 Gaurav Singh Mohanish 9 Maruti Bhosale 10 ALSO READ: Neet UG 2026 results: Aryan Gupta bags AIR 1; Maharashtra gets most rankers The 138 candidates who got 690+ marks belong to 66 cities nationwide. More than 93 per cent of these top performers showed up for NEET UG for the first time, and 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

NEET UG 2026 Category-wise Qualified Candidates · General: 2.91 lakh candidates · OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh candidates · Gen-EWS: 95,026 candidates · SC: 1.59 lakh candidates · ST: 63,716 candidates · PwBD: 3,666 candidates · PwD: 303 candidates. NEET UG 2026 women's performance The results support the growing trend of more women pursuing medical education. The NEET UG 2026 results show that female candidates participated and performed well. According to the official data: · Over 58% of all qualified candidates are women.

· Women recorded a qualification rate of 56.8%. Re-NEET 2026 Result Direct Download Link · Men recorded a qualification rate of 55.1%. NEET UG 2026 state performances NEET UG 2026 eligible candidates from all 36 states and union territories. Among the noteworthy state toppers are: · Ladakh: Jigmet Yangchan Lamo – 530 marks · Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Dhruv Tripathi – 606 marks · Lakshadweep: Fahmida Anees – 573 marks Other crucial highlights disclosed by NTA include: · 17 State Toppers scored 700 marks or above.

ALSO READ: NTA declares NEET-UG 2026 results; 11.21 lakh candidates qualify · 26 State Toppers scored above 690 marks. How to check and download the NEET UG 2026 marksheet? · Visit the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. · Click on NEET UG 2026 Result. · Fill in your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN. · Press on Submit. · Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. · Download and print the scorecard for later use.

Details mentioned on the NEET UG 2026 Scorecard · Candidate's Name · Roll Number · Application Number · Subject-wise Marks · Total Marks Obtained · Percentile Score · Qualifying Status · Candidate Category · Category-wise Cut Off Status · All India Rank (AIR) · Category Rank. What happens after the NEET UG 2026 Result? Candidates should start getting ready for the counselling procedure after reviewing their results. Within the specified time frame, report to the designated medical or dentistry college. The following actions consist of: