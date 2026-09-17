NTA releases tentative exam calendar from December 2026 to March 2027

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a tentative schedule of examinations from December 2026 to March 2027, officials said on Thursday.

"The proposed schedule for NTA examinations from December 2026 to March 2027 has been released. Dates are tentative and may undergo changes owing to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances," a senior official said.

A total of 14 competitive examinations are scheduled to be conducted during the period.

The frist edition of JEE-Main for engineering entrance is proposed to be held from January 22-24 and January 28-30, 2027, with January 31 as buffer date.

The UGC-NET will tentatively be held from December 14-19, with December 20-21 as buffer dates. The Joint CSIR UGC-NET will be conducted from December 20-21.