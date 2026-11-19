The Odisha government ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in six districts from November 19 to 21 as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Akvan. The order covers government, government-aided and private schools.

The directive was issued by the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner on Wednesday evening, keeping student safety in mind as the severe cyclonic storm approaches the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast.

Cyclone Akvan update on school holidays

This announcement includes the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal. Officials in other districts have been instructed to assess the situation and make decisions regarding school closures based on local conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in 11 districts on Thursday and Friday. These are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated average wind speeds along the Odisha coast were anticipated to reach approx 100 kmph. The IMD forecast that the cyclone would make landfall between Narsapur and Puri, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. Preparation of Odisha govt on Cyclone Akvan 2026 The government of Odisha declared school closures alongside the suspension of employees' leaves; senior officials have been assigned to various districts, and preparations for evacuation have been intensified.

The Chief Minister of Odisha mentioned that almost 50,000 people have been relocated to secure areas in advance of the anticipated landfall of the intense cyclonic storm 'Akvan' between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha. Additionally, the government has dedicated Rs 20 crore to assist 15 districts for rescue and relief initiatives. The state has set up 3,000 cyclone shelters, with 448 already in use, according to Majhi's statement. About 2026 Cyclone Akvan The name was suggested by Iran under the naming tradition established by the World Meteorological Organization and the UNESCAP Panel on Tropical Cyclones. In 2020, a group of 13 member nations put forward a total of 169 names for inclusion in the regional naming list.