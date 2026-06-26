Odisha textbook fiasco: Govt initiates action against 10 officials

Despite the controversy, SCERT had, however, decided not to withdraw the textbooks already supplied to schools. Instead, teachers were asked to correct the mistakes in the textbooks during classroom teaching so that students could make the required corrections and use the same books during the current academic year.

As part of a 14-point corrective roadmap recommended by the panel and approved by the Chief Minister, SCERT has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive master errata register within seven days and distribute corrected information to every student. For major mistakes, replacement pages and reprinted inserts will be supplied, while printed correction sheets will also be issued to schools. Corrected PDF versions will be declared the official teaching material until revised editions are published.