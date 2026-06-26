Odisha textbook fiasco: Govt initiates action against 10 officials

Acting on the recommendations of a committee headed by Development Commissioner D K Singh, the Chief Minister approved strict disciplinary action and a comprehensive overhaul of the state's textbook preparation and quality control system.
Former Director of Teacher Training and SCERT Manoj Padhi, who headed the institution during the preparation of the textbooks, has been placed under suspension along with Assistant Directors Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu. Besides the suspensions, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against six Assistant Directors — Bandita Pattnaik, Manas Ranjan Rout, Manoranjan Mahapatra, Prashant Kumar Sahu, Manas Kumar Nayak and Sudarshan Santara.