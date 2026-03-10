One Piece Season 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online in India?

One Piece Season 2 OTT release date: The highly anticipated second season of the live-action One Piece adaptation is finally set to arrive. The new instalment will take Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates on larger adventures across the Grand Line while introducing new enemies and challenges.

This season uses a full binge format, meaning all eight episodes will be released at once, unlike many shows that release episodes weekly. With a total runtime of about 481 minutes, fans will not have to wait between episodes to start the next story.

When and where to watch One Piece Season 2 OTT release online?

On March 10, 2026, the entire second season will debut on Netflix worldwide. All episodes will be available for streaming in India starting at 12:31 PM IST, coinciding with the global premiere at 12:01 AM Pacific Time.

Episode Titles and Runtime for One Piece Season 2 (8 episodes) · Episode 1: The Beginning of The End – 1 hour 6 minutes · Episode 2: Good Whale Hunting – 1 hour 3 minutes · Episode 3: Whisky Business – 1 hour 3 minutes · Episode 4: Big Trouble in Little Garden – 54 minutes · Episode 5: Wax On, Wax Off – 57 minutes · Episode 6: Nami Dearest – 55 minutes · Episode 7: Reindeer Shames – 60 minutes

· Episode 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom – 1 hour 3 minutes. One Piece Season 2 plot One of the most popular anime adaptations on streaming services was the first live-action season, which debuted in August 2023. With bigger landscapes, fierce conflicts, and poignant character moments, the new season broadens the scope. Viewers will encounter strange islands, formidable enemies from the Baroque Works organisation, and more complex plots leading to the Arabasta Saga. The second season seeks to further immerse the Straw Hat Pirates in the turbulent waters of the Grand Line with breathtaking sights and intense combat.