Over half of NCERT posts vacant, 44% of CBSE positions unfilled: Panel

More than half of the sanctioned posts at the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) are vacant, while the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has 44 per cent of its positions unfilled, a parliamentary panel has said, flagging staffing constraints at two key institutions overseeing school education.

NCERT has 1,596 vacancies against 2,844 sanctioned posts, including 145 academic, 131 school-teaching, 916 ministerial and 404 ancillary positions. CBSE, meanwhile, has 933 vacancies against 2,117 approved posts, including 595 Group C support staff positions.

The panel said CBSE’s reliance on temporary and contractual workers could put the safety, quality and smooth conduct of national board examinations at risk.

The panel has also called for higher public spending on education, noting that combined central and state expenditure remains at 4.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), against the 6 per cent target under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It recommended a time-bound financial roadmap and a mandatory annual baseline increase of 10 per cent in education spending, along with a specialised non-lapsable education fund for infrastructure, digital expansion and inclusive education. The panel also flagged that the Department of School Education and Literacy accounted for only 1.52 per cent of the total Budget outlay in 2024-25 and said this needed to be increased.

The report flagged a sharp fall in the number of schools and students as education levels rise. Against 911,032 primary schools, there are only 90,866 higher-secondary schools. Enrolment falls from 61.85 million students in primary classes to 16.42 million at the higher-secondary level. Based on these figures, the panel said nearly 73 per cent of students drop out before completing higher-secondary education and called for more primary and secondary schools to be upgraded to the higher-secondary level. It also highlighted regional disparities, with the higher-secondary gross enrolment ratio at just 38.1 per cent in Bihar, 45 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, 39.7 per cent in Meghalaya and 39.8 per cent in Nagaland.