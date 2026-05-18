Panchayat Season 5 date: When, where to watch Jitendra Kumar's hit series

The wait for the next chapter of the hit rural comedy-drama Panchayat is finally over. Makers have officially confirmed that Season 5 of the popular series is in development after months of speculation following the emotional finale of Season 4.

With more political intrigue, emotional twists, and life lessons from Phulera village, the well-liked rural comedy-drama that has amassed a huge fan base over the years is scheduled to return. The upcoming season has been revealed as one of the new Indian entertainment offerings on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service confirmed that the show will debut this year, though the precise release date has not yet been disclosed. Panchayat Season 5 will only be available on Prime Video, much like its previous seasons.

What to expect from the Panchayat new season? According to the official synopsis, Abhishek Tripathi will face fresh challenges in Phulera under “new, vengeful leadership”. Even as he focuses on his MBA dreams and career ambitions, unresolved tensions in the village continue to pull him back into local politics and personal dilemmas. It is anticipated to pick up where it left off in Season 4, which concluded on a dramatic and poignant note. After passing his CAT exam, Abhishek finally told Rinki how he felt. The power dynamics in Phulera changed when Manju Devi lost to Kranti Devi in the village election. In addition to Panchayat Season 5, Prime Video revealed new seasons of TVF-produced Sandeep Bhaiya and Gram Chikitsalay.

Panchayat's Season 5 cast Jitendra Kumar will reprise his role in Season 5 as Abhishek Tripathi, the engineering graduate turned panchayat secretary whose journey in Phulera remains the focal point of the narrative. Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Chandan Roy are among the well-known actors anticipated to return in the upcoming season. The Viral Fever is the first episode of the series. The team behind the show's relevant narrative and realistic humor includes Chandan Kumar, who wrote the script, and Deepak Kumar Mishra, who directed it. All you need to know about Panchayat Season 5 Many unresolved issues from Season 4 will be addressed in the upcoming season, as the makers have already stated. In a previous interview with IANS in 2025, author Chandan Kumar hinted that audiences could anticipate answers regarding the village elections, the relationship between Sachiv ji and Rinki, and the mystery surrounding the attack on Pradhan Ji.