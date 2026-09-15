The Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 for 1013 posts has been released by the Punjab Education Department Directorate. The direct link to download the hall tickets is available on the official ERD, Punjab website at erd.punjab.gov.in for candidates who have applied for the positions.

The written exam for the lecturer cadre will take place on September 19, 20, 26, and 27, 2026, covering a variety of subjects. On the day of the exam, candidates are advised to make sure they bring the roll number slip. Candidates must adhere closely to the guidelines on the roll number slip.

How to download the Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026?

· Visit the official website of ERD, Punjab, at erd.punjab.gov.in.

· Click on the Punjab Lecturer Cadre Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. · A new page will be shown, where candidates will have to fill in the login details. · Click on Submit and download the page. · Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. Punjab Cadre Exam Dates 2026 · 19 September 2026 (Saturday)- Hindi, Biology: 3 PM to 5:30 PM · 20 September 2026 (Sunday)- Political Science: 9:30 AM to 12 Noon · 20 September 2026 (Sunday)- History: 3 PM to 5:30 PM

· 25 September 2026 (Saturday)- English: 3 PM to 5:30 PM · 26 September 2026 (Sunday)- Punjabi: 9:30 AM to 12 Noon ALSO READ: CTET Exam Date 2026 Out: CBSE to hold exam on Dec 12, 13; check details · 26 September 2026 (Sunday)- Math: 3 PM to 5:30 PM. What to do if you cannot download the Punjab Cadre Admit Card 2026? Candidates may occasionally encounter issues downloading the hall tickets. Firstly, there is no need to panic. Secondly, inaccurate login credentials, website traffic, server problems, or an inactive download link are a few typical causes.

If there is any error in the personal or examination details, candidates must immediately contact the concerned recruitment authority before the examination. Details mentioned on the Punjab Lecturer Cadre hall ticket 2026 · Candidate Name · Roll Number · Registration Number · Photograph · Signature, if printed · Exam Date · Exam Time · Exam Centre · Exam Instructions. Punjab Lecturer Cadre 2026 Important Instructions · Download the admit card before the exam date. · Check the name, roll number, photograph, exam date, shift and exam centre.

· Carry a printed copy of the admit card every time to the examination centre. · Carry a valid photo ID proof with the admit card. · Visit the examination centre before the reporting time on the hall ticket. · Read all the instructions carefully printed on the admit card. · Do not carry banned items such as mobile phones, calculators, or other electronic devices. · Follow all guidelines provided by the examination authorities and invigilators. · Review the exam centre address in advance to avoid arriving late.