Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026 begins for 3,298 posts; apply now

The registration process for the Punjab Police Recruitment 2026, which aims to fill 3,298 Constable positions, has begun. On March 10, 2026, the District and Armed Police Cadres started accepting online applications for these vacancies.

The deadline for applications is March 30, 2026. For young people who meet the requirements, this recruitment offers the right chance to join the Punjab police department. The position, eligibility requirements, selection procedure, and exam syllabus are all described in detail in this article.

Punjab Police Constable 2026: Vacancy breakdown

The goal of this massive hiring campaign is to fill 3,298 Constable vacancies. A breakdown of these positions per category may be found in the official announcement. Within the department, the positions are divided between two primary cadres:

· District Police Cadre: 2,522 posts · Armed Police Cadre: 776 posts. How to apply for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026? Step 1. Go to the official Punjab Police website at punjabpolice.gov.in. Step 2. Click on the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section on the homepage. Step 3. Find the link for "Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026" and click on it. Step 4. Click on "New Registration" and complete the registration process by providing a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 5. Log in with the generated credentials and fill out the application form with your personal and educational details. Step 6. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and essential documents. Step 7. Pay the application fee online via debit/credit card or net banking. Step 8. Preview the form, verify all details, and submit it. Take a printout of the final submitted form for later use. Punjab Police Constable 2026: Educational Qualification · For General Candidates: Mandatory 12th grade (10+2) or its equivalent from a recognised board or institution.

· For Ex-Servicemen: The mandatory minimum qualification is Matriculation (class 10 passed). · Language Requirement: Candidates must have studied Punjabi as a compulsory or elective subject in their Matriculation (10th) examination, or have an equivalent Punjabi language exam as required by the Punjab Government. Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Application Fee The application fee must be paid online. Here is the expected fee structure based on previous trends: · General Category: Rs. 1200/- · SC/ST/BC/OBC of Punjab: Rs. 700/- · Ex-Servicemen: Rs. 500/-.