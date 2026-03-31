Rajasthan board 12th result 2026 to be out today, check details here

The results of the Rajasthan Class 12 board exam will be released today at 10 a.m, March 31, 2026. Results for all three streams—Arts, Science and Commerce—will be announced simultaneously. Around 8.2 lakh students appeared for the exams this year out of nearly 8.5 lakh registered candidates.

Of them, the Arts stream had the largest number of students—roughly 6 lakh. Over 30,000 candidates took the exam in the Commerce stream, compared to almost 2.3 lakh students from the Science stream. The Rajasthan Class 12 exams for the 2025–2026 school year took place between February 12 and March 11, 2026.

How to check the RBSE Class 12 Result on official websites? · Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in. · Click the Class 12 result link on the homepage. · Fill in your roll number and click on "Submit". · Your result will be showcased on the screen. Re-evaluation process of RBSE Class 12 result 2026 Within the allotted time, students who are dissatisfied with their grades can apply online for a re-check or re-evaluation. Practical and internal evaluation scores cannot be contested; only theory papers can be considered.