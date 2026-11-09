Rajasthan Board Exams 2027 to begin February 16; check revised details

The class 10 and class 12 board exams for the 2027 academic year will start on February 16, according to the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The start time of the exam has been moved to 10:30 am by the board. Exams for the Rajasthan Board were previously held starting at 8:30 am.

The Rajasthan Board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, has not yet released the full subject-by-subject schedule for the 2027 exam, which will include the date of each subject's exam as well as timing and crucial instructions for students.

How to check Rajasthan Board Exam date 2027?

1. Visit Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Find the "News Update" section on the right side of the homepage. 3. Click on the link, "RBSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2027" or "RBSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2027," once it is activated. 4. A PDF file containing the complete subject-wise exam schedule and student guidelines will display on your screen. 5. Download the PDF and print a copy for later use. Rajasthan board's two-exam system 2027 The 2026-27 academic session is also anticipated to bring modifications to the Rajasthan board examination system. In November 2025, Education Minister Madan Dilawar declared plans to introduce two examinations for Classes 10 and 12. Under the proposed system, appearing for the first examination will be mandatory. Students who want to improve their marks will get another chance in May-June. They will be permitted to improve their scores in up to 3 subjects.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 out: Check Class 10, 12 Practical exam schedule The first examination is anticipated to occur in February-March, followed by the second in May-June. However, in March 2026, RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said that the proposal had been sent to the state government for approval. The board is yet to announce detailed guidelines on how the 2-exam system will be applied. More about the RBSE exams 2027 Students will need to review their subjects after the schedule is made public, and schools will notify them of this. Students will have a deadline for finishing their revision thanks to the start date. While waiting for the full schedule, students can plan their subject-by-subject review, take practice exams, and work on past years' papers.