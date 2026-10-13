Rajasthan High Court Stenographer admit card 2026 out at hcraj.nic.in

The admit cards for the 2026 Stenographer Recruitment Examination have been made available by the Rajasthan High Court. The official website, hcraj.nic.in, is where candidates who apply for the recruitment can receive their hall tickets.

The goal of the recruitment campaign is to fill 163 positions for stenographers. Candidates should download their admit cards and review the information on them, such as the date, location, and time of the exam. The skill test is set to take place between October 28 and November 3, 2026.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026: How to download?

· Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

· Open the recruitment section on the homepage. · Find the link to the Stenographer Recruitment Examination 2026 admit card. · Click on the link and fill in the required login credentials. · Submit the details to access the admit card. · Check the information printed on the hall ticket. · Download the admit card and take a printout for later use. Details mentioned on the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Admit Card 2026 Candidates should confirm their personal information and exam details after downloading the hall pass. Along with any instructions from the High Court, they should verify their name, roll number, exam date, location, and reporting time.

ALSO READ: UP Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check Class 10th and 12th exam schedule Before taking the test, candidates should make sure that the information is accurate. They should seek clarification from the appropriate examination authorities if they observe any discrepancy. Guidelines for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Exam 2026 Candidates must bring a valid photo ID and printed admit cards to the exam location. Additionally, they should study the instructions on the hall tickets and adhere to the Rajasthan High Court's examination requirements. Until the hiring process is finished, candidates should keep their admit card safe. For additional information and updates regarding the Stenographer Recruitment Examination 2026, they should frequently visit the official website.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer exam 2026 selection process For Stenographer Grade-III and Grade-II positions, candidates taking the Shorthand Test and Computer Test (Speed & Efficiency Test) should be aware that there are several steps in the selection process to evaluate their typing, shorthand, and general fit for the role. To qualify for the next round, candidates must pass each level. The specifics of the hiring procedure for the stenographer positions are listed below: · Stenography Test (Shorthand): Candidates will appear for Group A (English) or Group B (Hindi). · Computer Test: This is compulsory for all candidates and includes a Speed Test and an Efficiency Test.