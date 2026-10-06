RBSE 10th board exam 2027 to be held twice a year, Main exam in Feb-March

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct Class 10 board examinations twice a year starting from the 2026-27 academic session, giving students an additional opportunity to improve their performance within the same academic year.

The change, announced by Rajasthan School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, is being implemented in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The letter states that the first RBSE 10th exam will be held as the primary exam in February or March of 2027. On the other hand, May 2027 will see the second RBSE https://www.business-standard.com/topic/rajasthan-board 10th board exams 2027, also known as the remedial exam.

Why will the RBSE Class 10 Board Exam be held twice a year? All students will be required to take the first RBSE Class 10 board exam under the new system. Students who pass the first exam can take the second one to enhance their scores in up to three courses. It is anticipated that the first exam will take place in February or March, and the second opportunity exam will take place in May or June of the same academic year. The entire syllabus will be covered in both tests. Benefits of the new RBSE examination system The best-of-two strategy is one of the main characteristics of the new RBSE examination system. Students who retake the test in an effort to raise their scores will have their improved performance taken into account for the final score.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Timetable for Class 10, 12 expected soon, know more This implies that students will have another chance to raise their scores in qualified courses during the same academic year if they do not do well on the first exam. Who can appear for the Second RBSE Class 10 Exam? Students who passed the initial board test are eligible to retake it to improve in up to three subjects. The second examination chance may be used by students who fall into the supplementary category in up to three topics, including supplementary subjects. ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule If they provide a current medical certificate or get permission from the district education officer, students who miss the first exam may also be allowed to take the second one.