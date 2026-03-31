Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Out: The RBSE Class 12 results 2026 have been announced today at 10 a.m. by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer. Students in RBSE Class 12 can view their results on the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In addition to the Rajasthan Board's official website, students taking the RBSE senior secondary exams can use the IE Education Portal to check their intermediate results, pass-fail status, stream-specific performance data, toppers, and overall pass percentages.

Students should be aware that the online marksheet is just provisional and that their respective schools will issue the original certificates at a later time. The RBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to March 12, 2026.

RBSE Board 12th Result 2026: How to check RBSE result? Step 1: Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2: Click on the results link Step 3: Fill in your details as required and submit your roll number Step 4: Download and save the Class 12 RBSE results for science, arts, and commerce. RBSE class 12th exams: Pass percentage The overall pass rate stood at 97.54 per cent for Arts, 96.23 per cent for Science, and 93.64 per cent for Commerce. As many as 1,46,044 students achieved first division, of whom 98,636 are girls. ALSO READ: Karnataka PUC 1 results 2026 out at result.proed.in, here's how to check Approximately 175 question papers were administered throughout the Class 12 exam period. 6,195 locations in the state hosted the RBSE exams. The Higher Secondary level Class 12 RBSE exams were taken by 9, 09,087 students in total. Additionally, this year, 4,122 students took the Senior Upadhyaya test.The overall pass rate stood at 97.54 per cent for Arts, 96.23 per cent for Science, and 93.64 per cent for Commerce. As many as 1,46,044 students achieved first division, of whom 98,636 are girls.

More about the RBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Students must provide their roll number, date of birth (if applicable), and captcha verification to check the RBSE Class 12 results. To log in and download the marksheet from the official website, you will need the following details. The grade, total score, and subject-specific marks will all be included in the RBSE Class 12 marksheet. Additionally, it will show division, pass status, and other crucial information, assisting students in understanding their performance in each subject. Depending on the completion of the review and verification procedures, the Rajasthan board usually announces results for all streams in phases or all at once.