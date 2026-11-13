RRB Group D result 2026 out; check zone-wise category, cut offs and more

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the cutoff marks for the 2026 RRB Group D exam, along with the results of the computer-based exams on its official portal.

These results pertain to several Level-1 positions of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Group D) as outlined in the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 09/2025. The RRB Group D examination took place between August 3, 2026, and August 25, 2026.

How to check the RRB Group D Cutoff 2026 PDF?

Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in or any regional website.

Open the latest news or results section on the homepage.

Search for the advertisement number 09/2025 Group D 2026 cutoff marks notification and click on it.

Open the zone-wise cutoff marks PDF and view the cutoff marks for the candidate’s category. ALSO READ: SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 Out: How to download the hall ticket? Download and save it for future reference. Details mentioned on the RRB Group D Result PDF Candidate’s Name Registration Number Date of Birth Gender Roll Number Father’s/Mother’s Name Category and quota sub-category (if any) Total exam marks Total marks scored by the candidate Total cut-off score ALSO READ: ICSI CSEET October 2026 result date announced: Here's how to download RRB region venue. What happens after qualifying the RRB Group D Cutoff 2026? Individuals who achieve the specified minimum scores are chosen for the Physical Efficiency Test. The PET assesses candidates' physical capabilities via running and carrying weights.