RRB Group D result 2026 out; check zone-wise category, cut offs and more
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Group D Cutoff marks 2026 alongside the results on the official website. The RRB Group D exam was held from Aug 3 to Aug 25, 2026Princess Sonika New Delhi
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the cutoff marks for the 2026 RRB Group D exam, along with the results of the computer-based exams on its official portal.
These results pertain to several Level-1 positions of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix (Group D) as outlined in the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 09/2025. The RRB Group D examination took place between August 3, 2026, and August 25, 2026.
How to check the RRB Group D Cutoff 2026 PDF?
Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in or any regional website.
Open the latest news or results section on the homepage.
Search for the advertisement number 09/2025 Group D 2026 cutoff marks notification and click on it.
Open the zone-wise cutoff marks PDF and view the cutoff marks for the candidate’s category.
Download and save it for future reference.
Details mentioned on the RRB Group D Result PDF
Candidate’s Name
Registration Number
Date of Birth
Gender
Roll Number
Father’s/Mother’s Name
Category and quota sub-category (if any)
Total exam marks
Total marks scored by the candidate
Total cut-off score
What happens after qualifying the RRB Group D Cutoff 2026?
Individuals who achieve the specified minimum scores are chosen for the Physical Efficiency Test. The PET assesses candidates' physical capabilities via running and carrying weights.
Once candidates pass the PET, they must undergo Document Verification and a medical examination. The ultimate selection of candidates will be based on the relevant recruitment regulations and the successful completion of all necessary steps.
More about the next step for RRB Group D 2026?
All individuals who have been successfully selected in the merit list will participate in the next phase, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), anticipated to take place in December 2026. Additionally, the RRB Group D Scorecard for 2026 concerning CEN 09/2025 will be accessible on November 16, 2026, at 5 pm.