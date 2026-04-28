RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2026 out at rrbcdg.gov.in, check details

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026. The test city slip is available for download on the regional RRBs' official website for candidates who wish to take the CBT 1 exam. The dates of the Computer-Based Test are May 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2026.

The recruitment process includes multiple stages: First Stage CBT, Second Stage CBT, Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) (where applicable), followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination. Final selection will be based strictly on merit.

How to download the RRB NTPC UG exam city slip 2026?

· Visit the official website of the regional RRB

· Click on the “RRB NTPC UG Exam City Slip 2026” link · Fill in your login credentials on the new page · Click submit to check the details · Check the exam city information showcased on the screen · Download and save the slip for reference · Take a printout for later use. RRB NTPC UG exam pattern 2026 There will be 100 questions on the test: 40 on general awareness, and 30 each on mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning. The exam lasts for 90 minutes.

There may be some differences between the actual question papers and the section-wise distribution. Each incorrect answer will result in a 1/3 mark deduction (negative marking). RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026: Accessing Exam City and Phase Details Candidates taking the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 on the first exam dates can now obtain their customised city slips through rrbcdg.gov.in or their individual RRB official portals. Students can view their designated exam city, the centre's state, and their exact shift timings by logging in with their registration number and birthdate. Inside the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 The organisation will fill 3058 positions with this recruiting drive, of which 2424 are for commercial/ticket clerks, 394 are for accounts clerks/typists, 163 are for junior clerks/typists, and 77 are for train clerks. Candidates can visit the RRBs' official website for further information.