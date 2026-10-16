The State Bank of India (SBI) released the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2026 on October 15, 2026. The bank's official website, sbi.co.in, allows candidates to verify their eligibility status. Those who pass the Mains exam will move on to Phase 3 of the selection process.

This phase includes an individual interview, a group activity, and a psychometric test. The tentative timetable is that the group exercise and interviews will start on November 18, 2026, and the psychometric test will take place on October 31, 2026.

How to check the SBI PO Mains Result 2026?

· Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

· Click on the Careers section and look for the Probationary Officer recruitment advertisement CRPD/PO/2026-27/09. · Find for the SBI PO Mains Result 2026 link. · Click on the link to open the result PDF. · Use the 'search' option in the PDF to find your roll number. ALSO READ: Karnataka SSLC 2027: Registration opens, exam 1 schedule out at website · Review and download the document and save it for later reference. SBI PO Final Selection Process 2026 The final merit calculation does not include the marks from the qualifying Preliminary Examination. According to SBI's recruitment guidelines, the final merit list is created utilizing the relevant Mains and Phase 3 results. Candidates can consult the SBI PO Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern for further information about the format of the exam.

Candidates can also learn how qualifying standards change throughout stages and recruitment cycles by looking over the SBI PO Cut Off 2026. There are three main stages to the SBI PO hiring process: · Phase 1 Preliminary Examination · Phase 2 Main Examination ALSO READ: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet: Class 10th, 12th timetable expected soon · Phase 3 Psychometric Test, Group Exercise and Personal Interview. What candidates must do after the SBI PO Mains Result 2026? While they await the formal call letter, candidates who have been shortlisted for round 3 should begin preparing for the next round. They should practise responding to interview questions, review important banking and financial awareness issues, and get ready to talk about their training, professional experience, and interest in the banking industry.