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SBI PO Mains Result 2026 released, download stage 2 merit list at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2026 on Oct 15, 2026. Candidates can check their status through the bank's official website, sbi.co.in

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SBI PO Mains Result 2026
Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 11:13 AM IST
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The State Bank of India (SBI) released the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Result 2026 on October 15, 2026. The bank's official website, sbi.co.in, allows candidates to verify their eligibility status. Those who pass the Mains exam will move on to Phase 3 of the selection process.
 
This phase includes an individual interview, a group activity, and a psychometric test. The tentative timetable is that the group exercise and interviews will start on November 18, 2026, and the psychometric test will take place on October 31, 2026.

How to check the SBI PO Mains Result 2026?

·        Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
 
·        Click on the Careers section and look for the Probationary Officer recruitment advertisement CRPD/PO/2026-27/09.
 
·        Find for the SBI PO Mains Result 2026 link.
 
·        Click on the link to open the result PDF.
 
·        Use the 'search' option in the PDF to find your roll number.
 
·        Review and download the document and save it for later reference. 

SBI PO Final Selection Process 2026

The final merit calculation does not include the marks from the qualifying Preliminary Examination. According to SBI's recruitment guidelines, the final merit list is created utilizing the relevant Mains and Phase 3 results. Candidates can consult the SBI PO Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern for further information about the format of the exam.
 
Candidates can also learn how qualifying standards change throughout stages and recruitment cycles by looking over the SBI PO Cut Off 2026. There are three main stages to the SBI PO hiring process:
 
·        Phase 1         Preliminary Examination
 
·        Phase 2         Main Examination
 
·        Phase 3         Psychometric Test, Group Exercise and Personal Interview. 

What candidates must do after the SBI PO Mains Result 2026?

While they await the formal call letter, candidates who have been shortlisted for round 3 should begin preparing for the next round. They should practise responding to interview questions, review important banking and financial awareness issues, and get ready to talk about their training, professional experience, and interest in the banking industry.
 
Candidates who wish to improve their understanding of the test can examine SBI PO Previous Year Question Papers to gain insight into the format and degree of difficulty of the written exam.
 
The original recruitment schedule and eligibility data can be found in the SBI PO Notification 2026 specifics for those who are also keeping track of the broader recruitment calendar. Further information regarding the Phase 2 exam may be seen in the previous SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2026 update. 
 
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Topics :State Bank of India employeesSBI bank jobsSBI POEntrance ExamsBank Jobs

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 11:10 AM IST

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