SC agrees to urgent hearing of NEET-UG OMR plea over record loss fears

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on Thursday a plea challenging an OMR answer sheet in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, after the petitioner warned that the National Testing Agency (NTA) could destroy the relevant records upon expiry of the 90-day retention period.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi agreed to list the matter after the petitioner’s counsel sought an urgent hearing, citing the imminent deadline.

The case will be taken up by a bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha.

The counsel told the court that the answer sheet was under challenge and the NTA was likely to destroy the records on Thursday, when the prescribed 90-day period would expire.

The chief justice initially proposed listing the plea on Friday. However, the petitioner’s counsel pressed for a hearing a day earlier, arguing that the matter could become infructuous if the original records were destroyed before the court could examine the challenge. The bench also sought an explanation for the delay in approaching the Supreme Court, asking when the examination had been conducted and why the petition had not been filed earlier. Responding to the query, the counsel said the petitioner had pursued the available legal remedies before approaching the apex court. The petitioner had first moved the Gujarat High Court, where a division bench dismissed the intra-court appeal on October 12, he submitted.