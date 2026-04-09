On April 9, 2026, several states and Union Territories will hold their Assembly Elections. To facilitate voting and boost turnout, authorities typically declare public holidays in areas where polling is scheduled.

School closures depend on state-specific government orders and the scale of elections, even though polling days are usually observed as public holidays.

To make it easier for families to plan around Election Day, authorities have also extended the holiday to government offices, private businesses, and commercial institutions.

State-Wise School Holiday on April 9

On April 9, all government, aided, and private schools and institutions will remain closed as the state votes across all 140 Assembly constituencies. Many educational facilities will also serve as polling stations. Voting will be conducted in a single phase on April 9, 2026.