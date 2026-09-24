The district administrations along the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have ordered the closure of schools due to the ongoing severe rainfall and to take precautionary measures until September 25.

The deep depression over the west-central and adjacent Bay of Bengal moved westward and lay centred over the same area, delivering heavy rainfall to portions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

About the Schools closed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow?

In order to keep the buildings open around-the-clock and ready for emergencies, the administration has urged teachers and other staff members to report to schools, and administrators have been told to implement roster tasks.

Teachers in places like Koraput and Kalahandi have been instructed by authorities to stay at their posting until September 25. ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Timetable for Class 10, 12 expected soon, know more The district administrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts have declared a holiday for schools today, September 23, according to Lokesh Nara, Minister for Human Resources Development, as the same weather condition lingers over Andhra Pradesh. IMD’s forecast for the coming days: Will schools remain closed? Parts of southern Odisha are under a red alert from September 23 to September 25, according to IMD. According to the forecast, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts are expected to see severe rainfall on September 24–25, with exceptionally heavy rain in isolated areas.