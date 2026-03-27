Filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s ambitious upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is set to release on the occasion of Ram Navami in 2027, the makers have confirmed.

The announcement was made through the film’s official social media handle, which shared a festive video wishing audiences “Happy Ram Navami” and confirming the release timeline for next year.

Varanasi will be released in theatres on Rama Navami in 2027, according to the post. The update comes amid growing buzz that the epic project may be split into two parts to accommodate its expansive narrative.

Rajamouli’s Varanasi to be released in two parts?

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying: “3 hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi. They are looking at extending it into a two-part format. This format has worked wonderfully for Dhurandhar. Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock.”

About Rajamouli’s Varanasi update The caption of the post says, “You’ll see him in theatres by next Sri Rama Navami. #varanasi #sriramanavami #ramnavmi.” In order to save Lakshmana, Hanumana is shown in the film as a silhouette carrying the Sanjeevani herb from Dronagiri Parvat. "Happy Ram Navami" was written at the end of the video. According to reports, the filmmaker and his team felt that a single film, even one lasting longer than three hours, would not fully convey the breadth of the narrative. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer's film crosses 600 cr in India At a lavish event in Hyderabad in November, the film's first look was formally introduced. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a significant role in the movie as well.