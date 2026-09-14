SSC CGL Exam Date 2026 Out: Tier 1 from Sept 30 to Oct 30, check notice

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. According to the notice issued on September 12, 2026, the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The exam will be held in Computer Based Examination (CBE) mode. The full timetable and further recruitment information is available in this article for candidates who are preparing for this test. A total of 12,256 positions in various Group B and Group C posts will be filled through this recruitment. How to check the SSC CGL exam date 2026? · Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.

· The homepage will open; then visit the notice board section. · Click on the link titled Important Notice - Schedule of Examination. · The SSC CGL Exam Date Notice 2026 will be displayed on your screen · Check the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam dates. · Download the PDF and save it for later reference. SSC CGL exam date 2026 admit card release date It is anticipated that the SSC CGL admit card will be made available 2-3 days prior to the start of the test. The exam schedule is available on the SSC website for candidates who plan to take the exam.

Candidates should keep in mind that the official website is the one place where they may download their hall tickets. For the latest information about the SSC CGL Recruitment 2026, candidates are encouraged to check the official SSC website. SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 exam pattern Candidates for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will write for 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry a total of 200 marks and will have 4 sections, with 25 questions in every segment. The segments are: · General Intelligence and Reasoning: 50 marks · General Awareness: 50 marks · Quantitative Aptitude: 50 marks

ALSO READ: AP TET 2026 results out; know steps to download, pass percentage and more · English Comprehension: 50 marks. SSC CGL 2026 exam duration The time of this year's Tier 1 exam has been altered by SSC. Each segment will last 15 minutes, and candidates must finish it within the allotted time. The entire exam will take one hour. In accordance with the guidelines established by the commission, candidates who meet the requirements for a scribe will be granted extra time. SSC CGL 2026 Tier 1 marking pattern Candidates who are set to show up for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2026 can view the detailed examination pattern below-