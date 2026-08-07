On August 7, 2026, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will likely release the SSC CHT Admit Card 2025. Candidates planning to take the PST for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025, can download the admit card via the SSC ER's official website, sscer.org.

Candidates can use the SSC(ER) website to obtain their Physical Standard Test (PST) Call Letter/Admit Card starting on August 7, 2026. The Physical Standard Test will take place on August 17, 2026, at the PST Centres listed on each applicant's call letter or admit card.

How to download the SSC CHT Admit Card 2025?

1. Visit the official website of SSC ER at sscer.org.

2. Click on the SSC CHT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page. 3. A new page will display where candidates must fill in their login details. 4. Click on Submit, and your hall ticket will be displayed. 5. Check the hall ticket and download the page. ALSO READ: HBSE Haryana board class 10th, 12th compartment result 2026 released 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. About the SSC CHT PST exam 2025 According to the official announcement, the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025, recommended applicants must show up for the Physical Standard Test (PST) in order to be considered for the position of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.