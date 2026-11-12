SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 Out: How to download the hall ticket?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the availability of the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 on 12 November 2026. Applicants who passed the written examination can now obtain their call letter for the physical assessment from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

This hiring process is for the positions of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, along with Rifleman (GD) roles in Assam Rifles. The results of the written examination were released on 12 October 2026. It is essential to bring the admit card for the physical evaluation.

SSC GD PET PST Examination 2026 Highlights

Exam Name- SSC GD Constable Examination 2026

Posts- Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF; Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Total vacancies- 25,487 CBT Exam Dates- 27 April to 30 May 2026 Written Exam Result Date- 12 October 2026 Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST- 1,97,408 Admit Card Release Date- 12 November 2026 PET/PST Exam Dates- 26 November to 11 December 2026 (Tentative) ALSO READ: ICSI CSEET October 2026 result date announced: Here's how to download Official websites- ssc.gov.in, rect.crpf.gov.in. How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2026? Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in, or the regional SSC website for your region. Log in with your registration number or roll number and password. If you have forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password" option to reset it.

Reach to the "Admit Card" or "Latest News" section on the homepage. Press on the link for SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2026. Choose your region and enter your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth or password, as asked. Press on the submit button. Your admit card will display on the screen. View all the details, such as name, roll number, exam date, time and venue. ALSO READ: GATE 2027 correction window opens: Check important dates, fees and details Download the admit card as a PDF and take a clear printout for the physical test. Details mentioned on the SSC GD PET Call Letter Candidate’s Name