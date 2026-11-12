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SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 Out: How to download the hall ticket?

SSC has published the SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card on Nov 12, 2026, on its official website. Qualified candidates for the written exam can now download their physical hall ticket PDF

SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026
SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026. (Photo: Pexels)
Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 5:28 PM IST
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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the availability of the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 on 12 November 2026. Applicants who passed the written examination can now obtain their call letter for the physical assessment from the official website, ssc.gov.in. 
 
This hiring process is for the positions of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, along with Rifleman (GD) roles in Assam Rifles. The results of the written examination were released on 12 October 2026. It is essential to bring the admit card for the physical evaluation.

SSC GD PET PST Examination 2026 Highlights

Exam Name- SSC GD Constable Examination 2026
 
Posts- Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF; Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles
 
Total vacancies- 25,487
 
CBT Exam Dates- 27 April to 30 May 2026
 
Written Exam Result Date- 12 October 2026
 
Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST- 1,97,408
 
Admit Card Release Date- 12 November 2026
 
PET/PST Exam Dates- 26 November to 11 December 2026 (Tentative)
 
Official websites- ssc.gov.in, rect.crpf.gov.in.  

How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in, or the regional SSC website for your region. 
Log in with your registration number or roll number and password. If you have forgotten your password, use the "Forgot Password" option to reset it.
 
Reach to the "Admit Card" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.
 
Press on the link for SSC GD Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2026.
 
Choose your region and enter your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth or password, as asked.
 
Press on the submit button. Your admit card will display on the screen.
 
View all the details, such as name, roll number, exam date, time and venue.
 
Download the admit card as a PDF and take a clear printout for the physical test. 

Details mentioned on the SSC GD PET Call Letter

Candidate’s Name
 
Roll Number
 
Registration Number
 
Photograph and Signature
 
Physical Test Date
 
Reporting Time
 
Test Centre
 
Exam Instructions. 

What after the SSC GD Physical Test 2026?

Individuals who pass the PET/PST will move to the next phase of the SSC GD recruitment procedure, which involves an extensive medical assessment. Successfully completing the physical test does not ensure final recruitment. Applicants must fulfill the later stages and adhere to all necessary standards. 
 
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Topics :Admit CardSSC examSSC

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 5:22 PM IST

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