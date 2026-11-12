SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 Out: How to download the hall ticket?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the availability of the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2026 on 12 November 2026. Applicants who passed the written examination can now obtain their call letter for the physical assessment from the official website, ssc.gov.in.
This hiring process is for the positions of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, along with Rifleman (GD) roles in Assam Rifles. The results of the written examination were released on 12 October 2026. It is essential to bring the admit card for the physical evaluation.
SSC GD PET PST Examination 2026 Highlights
Exam Name- SSC GD Constable Examination 2026
Posts- Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF; Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles
Total vacancies- 25,487
CBT Exam Dates- 27 April to 30 May 2026
Written Exam Result Date- 12 October 2026
Candidates Shortlisted for PET/PST- 1,97,408
Admit Card Release Date- 12 November 2026
PET/PST Exam Dates- 26 November to 11 December 2026 (Tentative)
Individuals who pass the PET/PST will move to the next phase of the SSC GD recruitment procedure, which involves an extensive medical assessment. Successfully completing the physical test does not ensure final recruitment. Applicants must fulfill the later stages and adhere to all necessary standards.